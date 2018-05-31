The Civil Aviation Authority and Maritime New Zealand are gathering information after an aircraft crashed into the Lakeland Queen while taxiing on Lake Rotorua.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said the incident happened yesterday afternoon and involved a Volcanic Air Safaris aircraft about 300m from the port and starboard marker buoys.

He said no further information was available while situational information was being gathered.

A spokesman for Maritime New Zealand confirmed the plane crashed into the Lakeland Queen.

"We are sending someone to investigate but our understanding is there was minor damage and no injuries."

Volcanic Air Safaris director Phil Barclay said the directors were too busy to comment today.