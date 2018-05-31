A man jailed for pouring a bucket of boiling water over a colleague has been deported and won't be able to return to New Zealand.

Kian-Wee Show, 30, was sentenced to five years and seven months' imprisonment in 2016 after a minor altercation with a colleague at the Turners and Growers packhouse in Whakatu, Hastings, the year before.

The Malaysian national had been on a work visa when he filled a bucket with boiling water during a smoko break and "calmly" poured it over the back of a colleague's head, neck and shoulders in the staff cafeteria on July 25, 2015.

He then sat down and continued eating his lunch while his victim, who suffered second-degree burns to about 15 per cent of his body, jumped up and ran to the first aid room.

Show pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was later jailed for five years and seven months in the Napier District Court.

He came before the Parole Board for the first time in February this year, where he acknowledged his offending and told the panel members the victim had eaten food from his partner's plate.

He accepted he had overreacted and concluded by saying he wanted to say sorry to his victim.

"Prior to the hearing, the board received a letter from his victim including a medical report outlining the injuries he suffered. Mr Show acknowledged the comments made by his victim," the report read.

The board noted there were no reintegration programmes in prison for Show because his English was negligible; the parole proceedings needing the assistance of an interpreter.

Show had worked in the timber block plant, where he was regarded as a good worker who got on with fellow workers, and there were no issues with his conduct in prison.

"There is no doubt that Mr Show completely overreacted to the circumstances he faced. He accepted his reaction would be equally wrong in Malaysia.

"We are however satisfied that he is most unlikely to re-offend in either New Zealand or Malaysia," the report read.

The man told the board he planned to regain employment and live on the border of Singapore and Malaysia once he was deported.

Show was granted parole and released from prison on April 3 and Immigration New Zealand manager Peter Devoy confirmed the man was deported the following day.



"In general, as a person who was sentenced to five years or more imprisonment, he is an excluded person under section 15 of the Immigration Act, and cannot be granted a visa to return to New Zealand," he said.