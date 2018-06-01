An unusual number of shipwrecks have been uncovered at the mouth of the Kaipara Harbour recently, exciting archaeologists and historians.

Robert Brassey, Auckland Council's principal specialist in cultural heritage and maritime history expert, has been studying one wreck in particular called The Daring.

"It's an astounding discovery," he said.

"It's extremely rare for a wreck of this age to have survived in such good condition; it is a significant part of our maritime heritage.

"However, what's even more astounding is that someone has been selfish enough to have damaged the ship within days of it being exposed by scavenging timber off it."

The trading ship was built at Mangawhai in 1863 and driven ashore by gales in 1865. It was carrying a cargo of grass seed from Taranaki to Onehunga under Captain Phipps. It beached largely intact and none of the crew or the two passengers were lost.

"This stretch of coastline is highly dynamic and the sand is constantly moving," Brassey said.

"There have been elevated high tides recently which explains why such a substantial wreck that has been buried for many years has become exposed like this. It may well get covered up again!"

The wreck is on a section of foreshore controlled by the New Zealand Defence Force which is part of the Kaipara Air Weapons Range at South Head. The range is strictly off-limits to the public at all times including when there is no military activity.

The wreck is an archaeological site protected under the provisions of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act.

"An archaeological authority from Heritage New Zealand is required before anyone can modify or damage this site, says Beverley Parslow, Heritage New Zealand Auckland area manager.

The wreck of Daring was discovered at South Head and a post on social media alerted The New Zealand Maritime Museum who then contacted the Auckland Council's heritage department. Photo/Supplied

As to why The Daring is so well-preserved, it appears to have been buried in sand since it was driven ashore.

"This has provided a constant environment protected from wave action, wetting/drying processes and fungal growth that normally cause wrecks to deteriorate," said Brassey.

A further three shipwrecks have been sighted by members of the public in recent months.

Dargaville Museum director Maree Saunders said a wreck discovered by Whangārei resident Kev Purdie was likely to be that of the Cuthonia.

Kev Purdie discovered this wreck also out at Pouto, it is believed to be the Cuthonia. Photo/Supplied

"You can see footage of this as well as an interview of the wreck on Choice TV, On Demand in the episode titled, Kaipara Museum.

Purdie said he felt lucky to have discovered it and was hoping to find out its history.



"I have been going to Pouto for years and am well aware of the history of the area. We were just lucky that day to have stumbled across it."

Saunders advised that in the last two days another two shipwrecks had appeared. At edition time it had not yet been decided what the other wrecks' origins were.