An earthquake hit Milford Sound this morning, after a busy few days of quake activity throughout New Zealand.

The magnitude 3.7 quake at 11.25am was classified as "weak" by GeoNet and was the 12th to hit the country since Tuesday.

This included a magnitude 3.2 rupture hitting 35km south of Wellington about 30 mintues earlier this morning, and an overnight magnitude 3.9 earthquake, 10km east of Seddon, that was felt by almost 400 people.

Four quakes hit on Wednesday and six the day before.

The seismic activity ranged from Te Araroa in the Gisborne area to Te Anau in the south where the largest quake - magnitude 4.1 - hit.

GeoNet reported that 245 people felt the quake, and 250 people said they felt a magnitude 4 quake near Palmerston North minutes later on Tuesday morning.