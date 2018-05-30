A suspicious package has been reported at the NZ Post branch near Auckland Airport - the second this week.

Fire and Emergency northern communications spokesman Murray Bannister said a staff member set off the alarm at the Laurence Stevens Drive branch at 9.25am because of the package.

Bannister says all staff have evacuated safely.

It is the second time this week the depot has been evacuated.

The New Zealand Defence Force has been called in to examine the package.

Grant, a taxi driver at the airport says a fire engine is blocking the road leading to the depot and he can see a swarm of police cars, two heavy-duty covered vans, and a dog squad.