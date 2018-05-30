Police have arrested and charged a man after a pedestrian died in a hit and run in New Lynn on Monday.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury after the 9pm crash on Great North Rd.

He will appear in the Waitakere District Court next Monday.

Shaun Paul Bowker, 51, of Avondale died.

Advertisement

Police inquiries are continuing and they would like to talk to anyone who came into contact with the victim or helped give first aid.

If you have any information, contact Detective Sergeant Peter Law from Waitemata Police on (09) 477 5000.