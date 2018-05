A southbound car crash on the Northern Motorway is causing delays in the North Shore.

The crash is clear of lanes (on the centre median) citybound just after the Sunnynook Rd overbridge, however is causing delays currently.

UPDATE 9:45AM

Please expect delays northbound also through this area with emergency services part-blocking right lane to attend crash scene. ^TP

Two breakdowns on the Southern Motorway also slowed traffic this morning but both are now clear.

UPDATE 10:25AM

This breakdown now cleared. Traffic is moving normally in the area again. ^TP

