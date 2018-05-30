An LPG tanker has overturned on a main road between Manawatu and Hawke's Bay, forcing traffic diversions at Ashhurst and Woodville.

Remarkably, it's understood the driver walked away from the crushed cab.

The NZ Transport Agency said Saddle Rd would be closed for at least the remainder of the day to allow crews to safely unload fuel from the rolled tanker.

The road was a major link in the lower North Island after the indefinite closure of the Manawatu Gorge because of presistent rockfalls.

Regional transport system manager Ross I'Anson said a special pump and tanker was needed to carry out the work safely and the nearest available one would come from New Plymouth.

"Once the pump rig arrives, we are told it will be a slow process to safely remove the gas from the overturned tanker," I'Anson said.

"We anticipate the Saddle Rd will be closed all day and possibly overnight."

A detour was in place over the Pahiatua Track and road users were asked to avoid Saddle Rd area.