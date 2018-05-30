Three teenagers have admitted their involvement in the attack that led to Kelly Donner's death.

One female and two males, aged 14 to 16, were each charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and burglary after Donner was found dead in Flaxmere earlier this year.

A fourth male teenager facing the same charges is expected to enter pleas next month.

Donner was found dead the carpark of the Flax Bar and Eatery in Swansea Rd, next to the Flaxmere Village Shopping Centre on March 4.

The four teenagers before the Hastings Youth Court were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the 40-year-old on March 16.

At the time police said they were seeking a fifth youth in relation to Donner's death and on April 6 they arrested a 14-year-old male who is now before the High Court in Napier charged with murdering Donner.

The teenagers before the Hastings Youth Court are set to appear again next month.

Donner, a man known and loved by the local community, was buried in his home town, Opotiki in early March.

People described him as a talkative, friendly, "primo guy" who lived a "glorious, humble life" and remembered him with a karakia shortly after his death.