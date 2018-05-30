St John is treating 19 patients after a tourist bus crash on a "lethal" stretch of State Highway 94 between Mossburn and Te Anau this morning.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said ambulance crews were treating 19 patients: two with serious injuries, one moderately injured and the rest with minor injuries.

A helicopter from Te Anau is at the scene and two more were on the way from Dunedin.

Polie said there were 17 passengers on the bus, including the driver and a tour guide.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said fire crews from Te Anau and Mossburn were working to free three patients still trapped in the bus, which had rolled onto its side.

Police said "multiple people" had moderate to minor injuries in the crash. The passengers who were not hurt were waiting at the crash scene for a bus to take them to Te Anau.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area as the highway was closed, and would remain so for some time.

The bus has rolled onto its side near Te Anau. Image / Google Maps

Police were called at 8.10am to the crash, where the bus was understood to have rolled on its side at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

SH94 LUMSDEN TO TE ANAU - CRASH - ROAD CLOSED - 9:00 AM THURS 31MAY



Due to a crash on SH94 Te Anau - Mossburn Hwy near Mavora Lanes Rd intersection the road is currently CLOSED. Motorists are advised to expect delays. ^JPhttps://t.co/kM75nsfDZN — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) May 30, 2018

St John and fire crews were attending and three people were reported to be trapped, while multiple passengers were injured, she said.

NZTA said SH94 was closed near the intersection with Mavora Lanes Rd because of the crash.

NZTA was earlier warning road users about black ice on the stretch of road.

A woman who runs a nearby holiday home said she had not seen the crash but conditions on the highway were icy, especially in shaded areas, while it was also foggy.

''That bloody gorge it's lethal,'' she said of the crash site.