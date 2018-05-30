Accounts of chronic bullying and mistreatment of staff at Tauranga Hospital are being uncovered in an investigation into the suicides of two of its former nurses, RNZ reveals.

Since 2013, at least two nurses who felt mistreated at the hospital killed themselves, and a third nurse's suspected suicide was being investigated by the Coroner.

The parents of Jeremy Avis, the nurse who took his life on July 26 in 2016, have spoken out about what happened in the led to their son's death.

Mary Avis recalled her son being hit across the face by a co-worker. She said he complained to the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (DHB), which runs the hospital, and was told his attacker had a medical problem and nothing could be done.

Another incident she told was when her son felt punished after foregoing normal protocol to save a man's life. Mary said her son was put on supervision for six months, during which, his family say, he felt belittled and bullied by management.

"I could see he was losing confidence in himself," said Mary. "He became distant," said Jeremy Avis' father, Jim.

"It's bullying that erodes people's confidence. It just does. It kills them, it destroys them," Mary told RNZ.

Their son was not alone. The other nurse who killed himself in 2013 left behind a note to his colleagues on the ward where he worked at Tauranga Hospital: "I hope you are all happy now that I'm gone. I look forward to meeting you all again in Hell!"

A number of other staff had since come forward saying they felt bullied, ignored and in some cases had been sacked after speaking out.

Former staff member Ana Shaw, who left Tauranga Hospital four years later she started, said she felt bullied in the workplace.

She said she remembered a staff member tampering with her patient notes.

No matter how many times I raised bullying issues, no matter what I raised, nothing was ever actioned," Shaw said.

The Bay of Plenty DHB chief executive Helen Mason said the suicides were devastating.

"These have been distressing events for all involved; for the families and also for friends and work colleagues," Mason told RNZ.

But she the DHB found "significant and material differences" in the accounts given by the staff. The DHB had denied accusations that the organisation has a bullying problem

"The DHB is firmly committed to an anti-bullying culture and take any allegations of inappropriate behaviour very seriously," Mason said.

RNZ revealed between April 2017 and March 2018, the DHB recorded 13 formal bullying complaints: three were unsubstantiated; three were substantiated; seven are still under investigation.

Bullying was considered a psychosocial health risk in a workplace and, under the Health and Safety at Work Act, employers have a legal obligation to deal with it or they could face prosecution.

RNZ reported that out of the 100 bullying complaints received by WorkSafe between 2013 and 2017, only nine were investigated. None resulted in enforcement action.

