Terrifying footage has emerged of an Auckland learner driver turning on to the wrong side of the road and driving directly at oncoming traffic.

Auckland resident Adam Cooke was driving along New North Rd heading into Kingsland last Saturday morning when he saw a car driving on the wrong side of the road coming in the opposite direction.

Initially, Cooke thought the driver would soon correct himself, but as he got closer and closer he realised the driver was not going to stop.

"Initially, I thought they were doing a cheeky dart into a driveway but they just carried on going," Cooke told the Herald.

"The car literally just drifted across the road deliberately aiming for the far left lane, the lane I was in."

The learner driver is seen driving in the far left lane on the opposite side of the road heading towards oncoming traffic. Photo / Adam Cooke

This is the moment a driver on the wrong side of the road came within inches of hitting an oncoming car near Kingsland. Photo / Adam Cooke

The incident was captured on Cooke's dashcam, and after looking back he realised the driver had L-Plates on the back of the car.

Cooke told the Herald he believes the driver didn't look accustomed to New Zealand road laws.

"It was a learner driver. They looked foreign so I'm guessing they were maybe more accustomed to driving on the right.

"To me, it looked like she may have become confused by the four lanes. I didn't turn round and try to flag her down as I had my 2-year-old and my wife in the car with me and to be honest it may have panicked the driver more.

"Couldn't quite believe what we were seeing, so surprised I didn't even honk the horn.

"If they'd been out of control I would have of course taken evasive action but they just slotted into the lane so calmly that we just stared incredulously as they sailed by!"

The incident comes just two weeks after a frustrated Northland truckie captured terrifying footage of repeated near-misses by idiot drivers.

A Northland truck driver has compiled shocking footage of near collisions and dangerous overtaking maneouvres.

In a compilation video posted online, the footage highlights the life-risking decisions road users are making every day to overtake large trucks.

Drivers can be seen coming just inches away from potential death in a series of frightening manoeuvres filmed since 2015.

One driver was lucky to avoid a crash after the driver overtook a truck despite an oncoming car being just metres away. Photo / Facebook

The truckie, who did not want to be named, says his near-miss compilation video is evidence the mentality of New Zealand drivers won't change any time soon and it's putting truck drivers in danger.

He told the Herald he believes the Government's aim to achieve a zero road toll by 2020 is laughable.

"I put the video up because I got frustrated at the Government setting a zero target for road fatalities. How can you possibly have a zero road fatality target when you have drivers doing what's in my video? A target has to be achievable. It's not a target, it's a dream."