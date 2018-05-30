Wellingtonians have spared no expense in letting Aucklanders know the capital city has been named the world's most liveable city.

A full page ad by the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (Wreda) appears on the front of the New Zealand Herald today.

It was done in a bid to further tap into the many Aucklanders travelling to Wellington for business and pleasure yearly.

Wreda manager of venues marketing and destination development David Perks said it was important to get across that New Zealand had more than one city.

"We have of course been named the number one most livable city in the world (Deutsche Bank 2018) and we are proud and pleased to share that with Auckland. We love Auckland and we know Aucklanders love Wellington."

Wreda and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) worked closely on a lot of things, so the ad would be taken in good faith, he said.

The ad campaign was part of a push to advertise the capital city beyond the numerous visitors for the Auckland region who were already travelling between the two cities, he said.

Ateed general manager of destination Steve Armitage said the confirmaton of most liveable city was a "great award for Wellington, and we'd like to pass on our congratulations".

"Wellingtonians are always claiming that 'you can't beat Wellington on a good day", but for the other 364 days of the year Auckland's world class food and beverage, beaches and natural attractions simply cannot be beaten," he quipped.