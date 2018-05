A person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle and a car crashed on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway north of Auckland.

Police responded at 5.30pm to the crash near Goldflats Lane.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and the serious crash unit had been advised, a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed and had been reopened at 7pm.

Auckland Transport said at 7pm the road would remain under stop and go control until the crash scene had been cleared.