The Three Strikes law will be repealed in two weeks, Newshub has reported.

Justice Minister Andrew Little would push for sentences of less than two years to be served as home detention.

Government documents obtained by Newshub Nation revealed plans to soften bail, sentencing and parole laws.

"If you have a sentence of two years or less, you're at the lower end of the offending. It's better that you're out in the community," Little said.

Little was also planning to reinstate a sentencing council to provide guidance to judges and changes to bail would see people on electronic bail could count bail time as time served on their sentence.

"We've had 30 years of this, the only way to deal with crime, get tough on crime, get really hard, lock them up for longer. Actually, it's not working," Little said.

With the Waikeria mega-prison ruled out, Little had been impressed with smaller prisons he saw when he was overseas.

"Prisoners who are close to release, if they have done everything right, they can go into a self-care unit where they look after themselves, run a little bit like a flat, with two or three others."

New Zealand prisons already have such self-care units for prisoners close to release.

Little said it was always a possibility that people could commit serious crime while on bail.

The Three Strikes law was passed after Akshay Chand murdered Christie Marceau at her home in 2011. He was on bail when he stabbed her to death.

The law cannot be repealed immediately but Little can take the proposals to Cabinet to get the ball rolling. The next Cabinet meeting is in just under two weeks.