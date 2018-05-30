The Three Strikes law will be repealed and more offenders will serve their sentences in the community under changes proposed by Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Little will take a proposal to endorse a repeal the controversial law to Cabinet when it meets in 10 days.

He was at pains to point out that the changes being made were a "modest" package of measures.

"We're not doing wholesale reform until we get a good public debate going," he told reporters this evening.

Advertisement

Little said the existing option of home detention for sentences of under two years in prison was being used less by judges.

"The proposal that's going before Cabinet is to give a bit of a statutory signal that we want more promotion of that as an alternative to prison."

The changes come at a time when the prison population remained well over 10,000 and was forecast to rise higher. A mega-prison at Waikeria is already off the table and Corrections was given money in the Budget to build pop-up prisons to contain the burgeoning muster.

The measures also include restoring the former Sentencing Council to provide consistency in sentencing across the country.

"The benefit of a sentencing council is that it doesn't just have judges on it, it has lay members ... so that the guidelines developed for judges reflect community expectations as well," he said.

Little had confidence in the electronic bail system and greater numbers of police, as flagged by the Government, would ensure effective response rates if something went wrong.

"The judges are very careful before they allow electronic bail because it's not just a question about whether you're being monitored, it's about if something does go wrong, the resonse is very quick."