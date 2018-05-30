A school in Waitomo and nearby intersection have been closed due to a gas leak.

Police have advised motorists that Oparure Rd, near the intersection with State Highway 3, in Waitomo is closed.

A police spokesperson said contractors were in attendance and there were no reports of anyone requiring medical attention at this stage.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they were called at about 12.42pm to an isolated leak from a gas main.

Both Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Oparure school and nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution and taken to a nearby marae, he said.

"They are all safe. The gas company is on site."