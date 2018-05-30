A Whangārei woman is scared to go back to her home after it was burgled while she was in hospital having an operation.

Compounding her fears is the concern that some of the property stolen from her home was found at a neighbouring property.

The woman, who the Northern Advocate has decided not to name, was in Whangārei Hospital over the weekend having long-awaited surgery. She went into hospital on Friday and on Monday her son went to her home to feed the cats.

However, when he arrived he noticed his mother's car was parked near the front door and packed full with her belongings.

The son went inside and a lot more of his mother's belongings were stacked up in the hall, with some boxed up ready to be carted of.

He called his mother at hospital and jokingly said "are you shifting house?"

She informed him she wasn't and the police were called.

The thieves had entered the house between Friday night and Sunday and had taken a wide range of property, including cutlery, mirrors, a coffee maker, food out of cupboards and freezer, some clothes - everything except furniture and heavy appliances.

Officers were quick to discover that some of the woman's stolen property was in a neighbouring house, and a woman was arrested and charged receiving stolen goods. The woman is alleged to have received various household items, including golf clubs, suitcases, two backpacks, laptop and jewellery items. Police inquiries are continuing.

The burglary victim said she was now scared to stay at her home, given that people from the neighbourhood were allegedly involved.

''I own this house. This is my home, but now I want to leave because of what these neighbours are like and what new tenants might be like.''

She was too frightened to stay there on her own.

She and her son thought the house might have been first burgled on Friday and the thieves possibly went back later for more. It appeared they were going to take her car as well, she said.

■ Jenny Patrina Pomere, 38, appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday charged with receiving stolen goods. She did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail to reappear in the court on June 18.