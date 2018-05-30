Two specialist swimming pool inspectors will be tasked with scrutinising the 1300 registered swimming pools in Whangārei after an audit found 10 out of 11 pools breached regulations.

Whangārei District Council is sending letters to all swimming pool owners on its pool register this week, letting them know the council will be re-inspecting the entire register.

In April, a random audit performed by the council found 10 out of 11 pools were non-compliant. It was prompted by a resident who contacted the council in March seeking a code of compliance for their property before it went on the market. It was discovered the property's fence, approved several years ago, was not compliant and a child could get into the pool area.

Council general manager - planning and development Alison Geddes said the council has embarked on a programme that should see all pool enclosures in the district re-inspected within two years.

"In the meantime, we are asking pool owners to check their fences are safe and compliant with the Building Act."

The council is looking to employ two specialist pool inspectors for the mammoth task. So far council staff have inspected 54 pools and found only 10 were compliant.

"We are sending out an information pack including an explanatory letter and material outlining the requirements owners must meet," Geddes said.

"Most pool owners are very conscientious about safety, but conditions around pools can change. Look for and repair or alter anything that may have made it easier for children to get through or over the fence since the last inspection."

She said that may include places where vegetation has grown up or where building on your property and the ones next door may have changed. Pool owners should also check for ground level changes, excavation, garden beds and new plantings or sheds or general wear and tear close to the fence.

"Anyone who has any questions about their pool fence or gate is welcome to contact the building team at the council."