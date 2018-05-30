Seven pokie machines were removed from a Far North hotel yesterday after the owners' decision to give them the boot.

The owners of the Rawene Masonic Hotel disabled the machines after a baby was left alone outside last Thursday while its mother gambled on the machines.

The machines are unlikely to be placed elsewhere in the district due to the Far North District Council's sinking lid policy on pokies.

The machines, which belong to a trust, would be put in storage, hotel owner Glen Dick said.

He said the future of his business was uncertain because the pokies brought in up to $1000 a week.

"We don't know what will happen now with the business, but at least we know we will have got rid of the pokie machines."

The machines after being disabled. Photo / Supplied

Dick said he has had some feedback from people suggesting that alcohol was more harmful than pokies and should go too.

"At least when they come to the pub to drink, it's controlled and managed," he said.

"It's not like when they go to the bottle shop and take it home."

The young woman who left her baby alone was playing the pokies at the time, as were several others in recent months who left children unattended in cars outside the hotel.

Hāpai Te Hauora (Māori Public Health) has expressed support for the move.

"Hāpai Te Hauora would like to extend support to the young mother, and also to congratulate the actions of the owners who recognise the harm that gambling machines can do, especially when placed in vulnerable communities," a spokesperson said.

The Rawene Masonic Hotel. Photo / Supplied

"Hāpai would like to encourage and offer support to other gaming venues who are considering the gambling related harm in their communities, and would like to take action by removing gaming machines, or investing further in host responsibility."

Despite the sinking lid policy and 10 fewer gaming machines available in the Far North in the first quarter of this year, more money was spent on them.

Where to go for help

• Salvation Army Oasis 0800 530 000, salvationarmy.org.nz

• Gambling Helpline 0800 654 655 or gamblinghelpline.co.nz