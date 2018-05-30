Dunedin man Logan Walden couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a big bird, apparently an emu, standing near his Church St, Green Island, house about 5pm yesterday.

"It was absolutely massive ... It was just enormous,'' he said.

His video of the disoriented bird went viral on social media last night, attracting more than 3000 hits, he said.

His main concern was for the bird's welfare.

Advertisement

"I wasn't very scared, I was just 'oh gosh'."

Supported by a family member and a neighbour, he warned passing traffic to slow down to avoid hitting the bird, and then spent about an hour trying to help.

Animal rescue authorities were alerted, and eventually the bird's owner, who lived in a nearby street, arrived to secure and claim it.