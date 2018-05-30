Aucklander Miriam Clements wants a national referendum on whether the North Shore should become independent from New Zealand.

Clements, a member of the Logic Party and who ran for North Shore MP in last year's election, believes the North Shore should have its own Reserve Bank and be completely independent from the rest of the country.

She also thinks the area should have its own currency.

Clements has asked a clerk of Parliament and the Governor-General for permission to hold a non-binding referendum on the matter.

Clements, a legal strategist, told Stuff "people on the North Shore have the confidence to try something like this".

"Functionally, it [the North Shore] has huge potential to become a luxury travel destination," she added.

Clements wants the referendum to ask New Zealanders: "Should the North Shore establish as an independent city-state to demonstrate a new economic model at the heart of New Zealand?"

She believes the Labour Government is leading the country towards "financial ruin" and hopes independence will save the North Shore from the same fate.

If her request for a non-binding referendum is granted, she will need to collect 400,000 signatures within a year, and the referendum would then be presented to Parliament.

Clements also has a High Court judicial review proceeding against the government for its use of 1080, which she calls a "chemical weapon". She also believes 1080 could be responsible for Mycoplasma bovis disease, affecting New Zealand cattle.