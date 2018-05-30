Aucklanders have battled a cold morning of tough commuting, with a frosty start of 4.8C this morning and significant delays on some of the city's most well-trafficked roads.

A car crash and a breakdown slowed northbound traffic on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

At 9.45am NZTA warned that this had caused significant delays through Spaghetti Junction and advised motorists to allow extra time.

Congestion started to ease at 10.30am this morning but remains at some crucial hot-spots.

The Fanshawe St off-ramp into the city remains busy as does the Nothern Western motorway leading into the city.

UPDATE 10:30AM

Congestion northbound in the Spaghetti Jctn area is easing but some delays remain. Consider delaying your journey or allow extra time. ^TP

Motorists that were eastbound on SH18 Upper Harbour Motorway also faced a slow crawl this morning.

NZTA urged motorists to allow extra time heading east from Greenhithe because of roadworks on Constellation Dr.