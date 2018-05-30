Tokoroa police are seeking public help to identify four young men they say robbed Liquor Hut on Ashworth St.

The men went into the store about 9.30pm on April 9 armed with a crescent and a metal object and threatened staff members, Detective Constable Edward King said.

They stole alcohol, cigarettes and e-cigarettes and left.

The four are believed be in their teens and were wearing scarves and hoodies to cover their faces.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Tokoroa police on (07) 885 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.