By Jacob McSweeny jacob.mcsweeny@wanganuichronicle.co.nz

Former Black Power Whanganui president, Elvis Heke, has a message for the Prime Minister's partner Clarke Gayford: take our tamariki with you next time you go fishing.

Heke has drafted a plan he believes could help young people in trouble and he's calling for help from the country's best anglers.

Heke is fed up with what he calls the old cycles dumping difficult young people on the judicial systems and prisons.

Advertisement

"This is the last place I want to see them end up in," he said.

"Hence I am sending out a challenge to all the celebrity fishing gurus out there and your sponsors to come on board our waka to help us with our troubled kids.

"Mr Matt Watson, Mr Graeme Sinclair, Mr Clarke Gayford, Mr Geoff Thomas and all your sponsors; we ask you to take up the challenge."

Heke wanted it to be something more than a one-off, with checks done to make sure the kids were on track.

The target age range was around 12-years-old.

He said a lot of young people had no idea what was involved in fishing.

"A life outside the 'fish & chip' shop scenario ... teach them how to catch fish, skills of all aspects of fishing," he said.

"I would love them to experience the thrill of catching and cooking what they catch or hunt.

"Being able to see the smiles, the warmth, the glow and the worth on their faces just like the celebrities have when they pull up the 'Catch of the Day' to take home to their families."

The idea to get young troublemakers out on the boat is still in it's very early days.

Heke said he had one fisherman in South Auckland on board the plan.