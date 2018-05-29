A man accused of killing a South Taranaki grandfather faces more mental health assessments before his trial can begin.

Colin James Thompson, 68, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting 78-year-old Maurice Riddle at Normanby in February.

Thompson appeared at the High Court in New Plymouth via audio-video link from Whanganui Prison.

The court heard two mental health reports have been supplied to presiding Justice Simon France indicating Thompson is not capable of taking part in court proceedings or a trial.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan asked if Thompson could be held in hospital, rather than prison, given the content of the reports.

Justice Simon France said further advice was needed before that could happen, and asked for more assessments to see if Thompson's mental health condition would improve.



Thompson has been remanded in custody until September 14.

The new assessments should be done by the end of August.