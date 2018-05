A body has been found outside a block of Christchurch flats.

A member of the public found the man, in his 60s, was found on the front lawn of flats at Glue Place on Sparks Rd at about 7.30am.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. They are now removing the body from the quiet cul-de-sac.

The body was found near a back unit, near Sparks Rd, where roadworks are making access to the flats difficult.