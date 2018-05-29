A man has denied causing the death of Rotorua man Neville Butler.

Carlos Uerata, 26, from Otorohanga, appeared before Justice Sarah Katz in the High Court today via audio visual link.

Through his lawyer, Scott Mills, who was appearing on instructions from Bill Lawson, Uerata entered a plea of not guilty to the manslaughter of Butler on September 26 last year by assaulting him and thereby committing manslaughter.

Neville Butler. Photo/file

He elected trial by jury and did not apply for bail.

Advertisement

Justice Katz set down a two-week trial starting on April 1 next year.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on August 3 at 9am in the High Court.