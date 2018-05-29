One in five Kiwi lawyers have been sexually harassed in the workplace, according to an examination of the legal fraternity by the New Zealand Law Society after a series of scandals hit the country's top law firms.

The same results showed about one in three female lawyers have been sexually harrassed during their careers.

A confidential online survey of lawyers was conducted from April 5 to May 1, with 13,662 lawyers invited to take part. The survey was managed by Colmar Brunton.

However, only 3516 lawyers completed the survey – a response rate of 26 per cent.

Advertisement

The survey is the most thorough examination of the legal profession's workplace environment, the Law Society said, which commissioned the investigation following increasing numbers of young women complaining about sexual harassment within the profession.

Most notably were the allegations at law firm Russell McVeagh.

New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck said the findings were "deeply saddening" and showed "there is a cultural crisis in the New Zealand legal profession".

Nearly one in five lawyers have been sexually harassed on the basis of the Human Rights Commission definition, according to the survey - released today.

Some 18 per cent of lawyers (31 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men) have

been sexually harassed during their working life, the survey found.

Ten per cent of lawyers (17 per cent of women and 3 per cent of men) have been sexually harassed in the past five years, while 28 per cent of lawyers have witnessed sexual harassment in a legal environment during their working life (to date).

In the past five years, 33 per cent of female lawyers also experienced crude/offensive behaviour, such as sexually suggestive comments or jokes that made them feel offended.

The survey also showed 30 per cent received unwanted sexual attention, such as intrusive questions about their private life or physical appearance that they found offensive.

Twelve per cent received inappropriate physical contact/sexual assault, and 5 per cent sexual coercion.

One in five lawyers have also been bullied in a legal environment during the past six months.

Strikingly, the survey showed judges are a perpetrator of bullying for 44 per cent of lawyers working in criminal law and 50 per cent of barristers who have been bullied.

The biggest bully in a lawyer's workplace was their manager/supervisor/partner/director at 65 per cent.

The survey discovered that 52 per cent of lawyers have ever experienced bullying to some degree and 21 per cent of lawyers have experienced bullying in the past six months.

Six per cent of lawyers have frequently - from several times a month to daily - experienced bullying in the past six months.

In the past six months, 24 per cent of all lawyers have frequently experienced work-related bullying, 15 per cent have frequently experienced person-related bullying, and 4 per cent have frequently experienced physically intimidating bullying.

About 40 per cent of lawyers under 30 also believe major changes are needed to their workplace culture.

The results, however, showed most lawyers enjoy their work but workplace pressures were evident.

About 79 per cent of lawyers get a "great deal of satisfaction" from their job, and enjoy the respect they deserve from colleagues and managers (including partners and directors).

However, workplace stress is also common with 60 per cent finding their job very stressful and 44 per cent feeling they work under unrealistic time pressures.

Nearly three in 10 think major changes are needed to the culture of their workplace.

Both area of practice and demographic characteristics are discriminating factors in workplace wellbeing. Some aspects of Asian and Māori lawyers' workplace wellbeing are less favourable and may warrant further exploration.

In a statement, Beck thanked the courageous young women who, in telling their stories of being sexually harassed at work and leading this discussion, have allowed light to be shone into corners of the legal profession which have been under cover for too long.

"We must call a spade a spade - there is a cultural crisis in the New Zealand legal profession," she said.

She added that she was not interested in relative performance on these measures against other parts of the New Zealand workforce or population.

"This is about the legal profession," she said.

"New Zealanders expect our profession to operate to the highest standards of integrity with a commitment to fairness, equity and justice. This survey makes it crystal clear that we are not meeting that expectation, we are failing to keep our own people safe and we cannot stand for this.

Beck said, like the legal profession generally, the Law Society had been caught flat-footed by the wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations.

She acknowledged the Law Society had not provided the cultural leadership to the profession that, with the benefit of this research, is now so obviously required.

"I'm disappointed that this research is a surprise to us. I'm disappointed we heard about so much through the media. I'm disappointed that, for whatever reason, people chose not to report their experiences to us. I'm disappointed that for so many people, the law has not been a safe profession."

A regulatory working group that the Law Society has already established, chaired by Dame Silvia Cartwright, is further examining many of these matters and potential changes to regulatory systems that guide the legal profession.

"The New Zealand legal profession is now in the middle of a major cultural disruption," Beck said.

"It cannot and will not return to the way it was. While painful, embarrassing and difficult to confront, this disruption is a gift from courageous young people that the New Zealand legal community will not squander."