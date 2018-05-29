A Rotorua liquor store faces a big clean-up today after fire engulfed the building overnight.

The fire started at the Liquor Hut on Old Taupo Rd at midnight.

Fire safety investigator Stuart Booten said the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

"The fire started in an office area and the building was secure when the fire brigade arrived."

Booten said the fire triggered a burglar alarm and the manager of the store had been alerted.

Rotorua Fire Brigade senior station officer Jim Prescott said two fire crews were at the fire until about 3am.

The damage at the liquor store on Old Taupo Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser

He said the extent of the damage was not yet known but he hoped only a clean up was necessary as most of the products were contained in cartons and glass bottles.

The store owner didn't want to comment this morning.

Goldstar bakery manager Brett Ainsley said he had no water this morning at his premises in front of the liquor store.

"We're all connected.

"We had to get some of the people who started later to bring buckets in from home, so we could wash our hands."

Ainsley said the bakery was running a little late, but the pies would be ready on time.