The number of people killed on New Zealand roads after police chases is rising and of eight deaths so far this year, three were teenagers.

The most recent were Ihaia Maxwell, 15, and Meadow James, 12, who died after a police chase near Palmerston North on Monday.

Bailey Patmore, 15, died just over a week earlier, in the boot of a stolen car after a police chase north of Wellington.

The tragic deaths are only the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger problem. Countless other young people have fled police this year.

Advertisement

The Herald looks at some of these chases and their tragic consequences.

Two teenagers killed after a police chase in Palmerston North:

Meadow James was the front-seat passenger of a stolen Subaru that slid into a ditch and hit a power pole on Pioneer Highway about 1.30pm Monday as the car fled police.

She was killed at the scene. The driver, Ihaia Maxwell, died in hospital.

Another female passenger, 15, is in a stable condition in hospital after receiving serious injuries in the crash.

Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger said police started chasing the car after being told the stolen vehicle was being driven by a 15-year-old who was breaching his bail conditions.

An officer signalled for the driver to pull over, but he continued onto Pioneer Highway and crashed about 90 seconds later.

Police later revealed that Maxwell was on bail for serious driving charges.

Teenager dies in the boot of a stolen car

Bailey Patmore, 15, died after a crash in Wellington on May 19.

The teenager was one of six people in a stolen car that fled from police. He was in the boot of the car when it crashed about 2.45am.

Bailey Patmore, 15, of Cannons Creek in Porirua, died after a crash following a police pursuit. Photo / supplied

One person in the car was 21 years; the others were teenagers.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle said the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day and failed to stop for police on State Highway 1.

Police chased it and the car continued north on the motorway before crashing south of the Tawa interchange.

Five others were taken to Wellington Hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

Two 18-year-olds arrested after dramatic police pursuit

Two 18-year-olds were arrested after a police chase in central Auckland involving a stolen car, the Eagle helicopter and a police dog unit on May 25.

A quick look at police pursuits in New Zealand.

The chase began on Symonds St about 10.25pm, but was abandoned when police lost sight of the car.

The car was later spiked at the Ellerslie-Panmure motorway offramp and the Eagle and a police dog unit tracked the driver and passenger and arrested them.

The driver was charged with failing to stop for police and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. He was also wanted by police for allegedly stealing another vehicle.

The passenger was bailed and will appear in court at a later date.

Police pursuit stretches from Hamilton to Pukekohe

On April 10, police chased two young drivers for 90km before a low-speed crash in Pukekohe.

The chase began in Clarkin Rd, Hamilton, about 1pm when the stolen silver Mazda Familia station wagon failed to stop.

The pursuit stretched about 90km from Hamilton to Pukekohe. Image / Google maps

The driver managed to avoid multiple sets of road spikes but was finally spiked in Pukekohe township, south of Auckland about 2.20pm.

Waikato Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell said the two male youths from Hamilton, were arrested. No one was injured.

Four arrested after car-jacking in New Plymouth

Four youths aged 15, 17, 18 and 20, were arrested after a car-jacking in central New Plymouth on March 9.

Police were called about 8pm after the youths reportedly pulled a 72-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter from the vehicle.

The car refused to stop for police at Oakura and a chase began.

It was slowed by road spikes about 40km away and ended when the driver stopped at Rahotu.

The fleeing car allegedly damaged four police cars during the chase and the two victims suffered abrasions and cuts.

Chase to Puhoi

A 14- and an 11-year-old were arrested after a stolen car failed to stop for police in Manurewa on February 28.

Rodney Area Commander Inspector Bruce O'Brien said a chase began at 1.50pm and continued along the Southern Motorway and onto the Northern Motorway.

Just north of the Johnstones Hill tunnels, police staff used road spikes and the fleeing car crashed into a vehicle owned by a pregnant woman.

An 11-year-old was referred to Youth Aid and a 14-year-old was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving causing injury, burglary, escaping custody and failing to stop.

Car carrying six teenage girls crashes

Six teenage girls were packed into a car that crashed and rolled in an east Auckland suburb during a police chase January 28.

Teens injured in serious crash in Pakuranga Heights.

At least two girls were rushed to hospital and others suffered minor injuries after the crash in Pakuranga Heights about 2.20am.

The pursuit began after the vehicle was spotted being driven dangerously and failed to stop for police.

All six girls were referred to Youth Aid.

Chase toll

• Meadow James, 12 - May 28

• Ihaia Maxwell, 15 – May 28

• Bailey Patmore, 15 – May 19

• Stephen Elijah Harrison, 25 – May 11

• Phillip Allan Taylor, 32 - May 7

• Johnathan Tairakena, 25 - March 11

• Phillip Jamie Stretch, 33 - March 11

• Carmen Marie Yanko, 51 – March 11