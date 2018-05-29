Wednesday morning may be the coldest so far this year as temperatures drop well below freezing in parts of the South Island.

Hot water bottles and extra blankets were necessary last night as minus temperatures set in as low as -6C in the Mackenzie Region and Ranfurly, bringing widespread frosts to both islands.

Some of the coldest overnight lows were also felt in Tekapo, which fell to -5.3C, Clyde and Alexandra on -5C, Cromwell -4.8C and Gore -4.2.

New Zealand's most populated city, Auckland, was a touch less chilly with an overnight low of 4.2C and a frosty start of 4.8C this morning.

Expect a patch of fog on the Upper Harbour Mwy this morning as you cross the Greenhithe Bridge. #TakeExtraCare ^TP pic.twitter.com/l2PHcesL5c — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 29, 2018

Sunshine and clear skies will stick around today, but icy roads conditions will be a concern this morning for inland areas.

Here's the frost risk for early Wednesday morning across New Zealand. Frost is likely nearly everywhere in the South Island and the central North Island.



For those in Hamilton and the Auckland suburbs--frost is possible overnight! Bring your plants indoors if you haven't yet! 🌿 pic.twitter.com/YN4DZJyubn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 29, 2018

Temperatures will stay well below average for this time of year for the rest of the day as well.

The forecast high is 15C in Whangarei and the coolest temperatures are again expected in Otago and Southland where 6C-9C is forecast throughout the day and a freezing -4C is predicted in Invercargill overnight.

Later in the day, the sun will give way to cloud over the lower North Island and Gisborne may get a few morning and early afternoon showers as well.

A near identical copy of today's weather is expected tomorrow, but an area of low pressure in the Tasman Sea that is tracking towards the North Island may bring a wet Queen's Birthday weekend to parts of the country.

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Fine. Southerly breezes. High 15C / Low 6C.

Auckland: Fine, early frosts inland. Light southerlies. High 14C / Low 6C.

Tauranga: Fine. Southerly breezes. High 15C / Low 4C.

Hamilton: Fine with early frosts. Light winds. High 13C / Low -1C.

New Plymouth: Fine apart from some morning cloud. Light southeasterlies. High 13C / Low 4C.

Napier: Mostly sunny. Southwesterlies. High 14C / Low 4C.



Wellington: A few morning showers then fine spells increasing. Southerlies. High 11C / Low 6C.

Nelson: A crisp, clear day with early frosts and light winds. High 12C / Low 2C.

Christchurch: Few early showers, then increasing fine spells. Light winds. High 10C / Low -1C.



Dunedin: Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds. High 9C / Low 3C.