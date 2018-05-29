A friend of 12-year-old Meadow James who died during a police pursuit in Palmerston North has a warning for other youths looking to fit in.

"Life is more precious that jumping in a stolen car and trying to be cool and popular. Think about the consequences," the friend told the Herald.

Meadow James was the front-seat passenger of a stolen Subaru that slid into a ditch and hit a power pole near Palmerston North about 1.30pm as the car fled police yesterday.

She was killed at the scene and the 15-year-old driver, Ihaia Maxwell, later died in hospital.

The friend is 20 years old and asked not to be named.

She described Meadow as a young girl who "had so much potential in her life" and was "too young to go".

There were concerns that more and more young people were getting involved with reckless activities like getting in stolen cars and trying to evade police, she said.

"They are worried about being cool. It sorta is like that with young children, they are trying to fit in."

Meadow was a "normal teenager" who was really into socialising.

"The last time I seen her and she was happy and wanted to be with friends and family."

Twelve-year-old Meadow James (left) was killed in a crash during a police pursuit in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Another friend of Meadow who also did not want to be named said they had only spent time with her a few times but it "was one of the best experience we ever had".

"I will cherish all the memories we shared together, you will never be forgotten."

Friends and relatives have shared their grief in emotional tributes posted on social media.

Meadows' distraught mother, Rachel James, told 1 News she was still stunned and there was nothing she could do.

"I'm still stunned myself for me. It's the second time round. I've already lost a child."

Fighting back tears, James said she thought her daughter had gone to her course and it was only when she returned home from work she found out Meadow had got in the car with Ihaia.

"I play back what I could have changed. I could have done better, but it's happened and I can't do anything.

"At the end of the day it's happened and there is nothing we can do to change it. I don't blame anyone. I don't blame the family of the boy who was driving. It's just, you know, they never wanted for their son to die either. It's just one of those things that has happened and now we have to accept it."

Rebecca James said her sister was already beating herself up and did not need the negative comments the family had been receiving on social media about the crash.

"As a parent ... someone who has lost a child [who's] saying she could have done better, she is beating herself up already ..."

District commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger said yesterday an officer saw the wanted Subaru being driven on Monrad St about 1.30pm.

"Police signalled for the vehicle to pull over and the driver failed to stop.

"The Subaru continued driving, travelling on to Pioneer Highway and crashed into a ditch, hitting a power pole at the intersection of Shirriffs Rd."

The tragedy comes less than five years after Meadow's brother, Leif James, died in hauntingly similar circumstances.