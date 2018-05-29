It's a long and still cautious road for Patoka farmers Jeremy and Sharron White who expect to welcome 100 bulls onto their property tomorrow after seven months without any stock on the property because of the Mycoplasma bovis scare.

The Whites had to send 700 bulls to the slaughterhouse in November after their herd became the first in the North Island known to be infected with the disease.

The Whites were effectively without an income for those seven months and are still to be fully compensated. They are treading warily amid the clearing of their property as a risk, Sharron White asking "what-if" the first replacements, trucked from the South Island where almost all of the M. bovis discoveries have been made, are themselves suspect.

The Whites' property has been cleared by the Ministry of Primary Industries, as has the shipment of the bulls to the North Island, and the Whites are expecting a similar number in the near future as they try to replace their cattle and get the property back up to speed.

They also await the next stage of relief, amid the Government announcement that farmers whose stock are being culled will "receive "a substantial part of their claim within four to 10 days, with a fully verified claim taking two to three weeks".

The commitment was explained in a joint statement to beef and dairy farmers from the MPI, Dairy NZ, Beef+Lamb NZ, Federated Farmers, the Rural Support Trusts national council, Rural Women NZ and the national Veterinary Association, after Monday's announcement of an eradication plan.

"We'll see," said Sharron White.

The couple revealed at a public meeting a few days before Christmas that theirs was the sole North Island property referred to in statements confirming an outbreak of M. bovis, first said to have been detected in North Otago last July.

All of the bulls on the grazing unit they had had for just two years, and which had originated in the South Island, had been slaughtered, with Rural Support Trust Hawke's Bay representative Lon Anderson telling the meeting the couple's "entire farm management and lifestyle (had been) turned upside down".

The coming out amid rumours developing since the original MPI announcement was described by the then-outgoing Federated Farmers provincial president, Will Foley, as a "courageous move". The family at the time had the property in lockdown with no certainty about their farming future.

Monday's statement revealed there have now been three in the North Island — the others in Manawatu and Waikato — and 38 in the South Island.

New Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay provincial president Jim Galloway, of Raukawa, west of Hastings, said there are "mixed feelings" about the steps being taken.

"Farmers are saying it is a good thing if it can work," he said. "They hope it will work, but it might not. It is scary."

Te Pohue farmer and former Federated Farmers national president Bruce Wills says he's "confident the industry is united" in the decisions made so far, with the number being culled being less than 1 per cent of the national herd with hopes it won't get any greater.

Hawke's Bay is estimated to have 8-10 per cent of the country's beef cattle, but dairying in Hawke's Bay is a much smaller player at about 1 per cent of dairying nationally.