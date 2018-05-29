A GoFundMe page has been created for the Kiwi hiker who spent three days in the US desert sun with a shattered pelvis.

Former Aucklander, Claire Nelson, 35, now lies in a California hospital bed in agony because her travel medical insurance won't cover the costs of surgery to repair her pelvis.

Nelson has been there since she was discovered seriously injured by a rescue helicopter on Friday (local time).

She lay in agony for nearly 72 hours exposed to the elements and fearful of snakes, drinking her own urine to stave off dehydration.

She was rescued after signalling to a rescue helicopter crew by waving a t-shirt attached to a stick.

Desperate to relieve her pain, Nelson needs an extra $5000 to foot her medical bills.

On her GoFundMe page she said the team at Desert Regional Medical Centre had done all they could to minimise her pain.

She had travel medical insurance but the bills exceeded her limit.

Her expenses included two helicopters, round-the-clock meds and opioids, multiple x-rays and CT scans, surgery by a pelvic specialist and ongoing physical therapy.

More than $5000 has already been raised but Nelson needs a total of $10,000 to cover her costs.

During her desert ordeal, Nelson was unable to sit up or even move to escape the punishing Colorado sun.

"I just lay there, using a stick to help cover me for the long hot parts of the day when the sun was burning, and at night tried to keep warm and not get panicked about rattlesnakes," she said her social media followers.

Her story has continued to gain traction online with dozens of followers expressing their sympathy.

Other viewers have been critical of going hiking alone.

To make a donation visit: https://www.gofundme.com/help-claire-nelson