One person has been seriously injured when a car crashed into a barrier on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The incident has caused heavy congestion right before rush hour.

Emergency services attended a crash involving one vehicle that crashed into a barrier on the Northern Motorway, southbound near Tristram Ave just after 4pm.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 4.15PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane near Tristam Ave off-ramp. Expect delays in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/ZYliM18VzV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 29, 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency said one lane had been blocked as a result of the crash.

Traffic is heavy on the southbound lane as traffic congests, and also heavy on the northbound lane between Onewa Rd and Tristram Ave due to rubbernecking.

Train passengers would also be experiencing some disruption as a track fault at Penrose had affected the Onehunga line.