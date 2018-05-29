A woman had her car stolen while filling up with petrol in Petone earlier today.

A 34-year-old male suspect has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow on charges of theft and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

At around 12.30pm the woman left her keys in her car while refuelling at the Z Station on Jackson St when the man allegedly hopped in and drove off with her car.

Sergeant Sam Mercer said a number of items were missing from the car, including a distinctive red and white hooded sweatshirt, a smartphone and a Ford car key.

"Lower Hutt Police are asking residents near Trafalgar Park to keep an eye out for stolen property that could have been dropped in their gardens."

Cordons were put in place in the Waiwhetu area and the car was located on Brook St this afternoon.

The suspect was arrested in the area shortly after, thanks to help from residents who provided information to police.

Residents who live within the triangular block bordered by Trafalgar St, Vincent St, Brook St and Trafalgar Park are being urged to check their properties for the missing items.

Anyone who finds anything out of the ordinary, or has information that could

help, is urged to contact Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600.