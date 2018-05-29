The quick actions of two local builders helped save three Bay of Plenty men from a sinking boat.

Mount Maunganui man, Stefan White, was out fishing with his building apprentice, Isaac D'Aubney, when he saw a boat sinking near Karewa Island, near Matakana Island this afternoon.

White, who owned White Builders Mount Maunganui, said he saw a small boat carrying three large men taking on a lot of water.

"They were freaking out, and they couldn't swim," White said.

He and D'Aubney began to pull the men onto their boat to save the men.

Isaac D'Aubney and Stefan White saved three men from their sinking boat near Karewa Island. Photo/ George Novak

White said one of the men was local and two were from Rotorua, all of the men were not wearing life jackets.

"They were close to drowning," he said.

White believed the combination of the small boat, approximately 12 feet, and the size of the men on board contributed to the sinking.

Once all men were on board, White dropped them off at the boat ramp in Mount Maunganui, leaving the boat to sink.

"The boat was still dangling in the water with the nose poking out," he said.

A Tauranga Coastguard spokesman said he was aware of the incident after speaking with the owner of the sunken boat.

He said it was not uncommon to hear of rescues undertaken by members of the public.

"Good on them, they did a good job," the spokesman said.

He said it was a concern the men were not wearing lifejackets and Coastguard New Zealand recommended wearing lifejackets on all vessels.