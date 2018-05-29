Thanks to generous Kiwis donating more than $80,000, West Auckland detective Sarah Cato will start a life-lengthening treatment for her incurable cancer next week.

The mission to raise funds for ongoing treatment continues, but the mum of one can now at least get her hands on the drug that could give her more time with her family and on the front line of policing.

Cato, a 35-year-old mother of one, was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

Soon after she underwent a mastectomy, her doctors revealed the cancer had spread and was metastatic, or incurable.

Cato was given just five years to live.

Since then she has been through a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and radiation and has been taking Herceptin to slow further cancer growth.

But she is refusing to go down without a fight and last week revealed in the Herald that she wanted to try the drug Perjeta, which when used in conjunction with Herceptin has been shown to reduce the risk of metastatic cancer worsening.

Pharmac fully funds the drug but only for patients who have not been previously treated with Herceptin or chemotherapy.

Cato needs at least $130,000 for the Perjeta treatment.

The money will cover an initial course of the drug, at a cost of about $70,000, and ongoing infusions that cost up to $5000 each month.

Since her story ran in the Herald on Thursday the donations have poured in - including three $10,000 deposits in 24 hours - and Cato can now fund the Perjeta treatment.

This afternoon she shared some good news on Facebook - she is starting Perjeta next month.

"I've got great, great news," she said.

"Keely and I met with the oncologist this afternoon and we can confirm that I am due to start Perjeta next Tuesday.

Detective Sarah Cato has had $80,000 donated towards treatment for her incurable cancer. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"This is all possible because you guys rallied together and scraped together $80,000 within the last week which will go towards funding the drug."

The drug is funded but Cato still needs up to $5000 to cover ongoing infusions.

"It's all thanks to you," she said to her supporters and donors.

"I just feel absolutely supported by my community and by my loved ones."

Since Thursday the donations have poured in - including three $10,000 deposits in 24 hours.

Cato said this morning that she felt "very humbled" by the response.

"I feel completely overwhelmed by the support I've received," she told the Herald.

"I can't believe how generous the community has been.

"This support means that it's a real possibility for me to receive this treatment which in turn means that I have a chance at fighting back and living longer for my daughter and my community."

Her colleagues at the Waitemata District Police are organising a fundraising evening with a silent auction, for which many Kiwis have offered to donate items, service or help.



A comedy night will also be held in early July.

Details of the events will be published in the Herald once confirmed.

SARAH'S FIGHT FOR PERJETA - CAN YOU HELP?

If you can help Detective Sarah Cato by donating money to help her reach her goal of $130,000 for the life-lengthening drug Perjeta visit her Givealittle page by clicking here.

To help with her fundraising function by donating a venue, food, beverages, entertainment or silent auction items email anna.leask@nzherald.co.nz and your details will be passed on to the organisers at the Waitemata District Police.

Details of upcoming fundraiser events will be published in the Herald.