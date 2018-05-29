A man working at a New Plymouth school suffered serious injuries after being shot in the head with a nail gun.

WorkSafe is investigating an incident which happened two weeks ago where a nail from a nail gun was found in a worker's head. The worker had been working at Woodleigh Primary School, a WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed.

The investigation into the May 16 incident is underway and could take up to a year to complete.

The man, understood to be a building contractor, was treated at Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to Wellington Hospital, according to Stuff. The man has since been discharged.

The Herald is seeking a comment from the Ministry of Education.

Woodleigh School is a decile 7 school based in Frankleigh Park with a roll of 400 students, according to the school's website.