Ngāpuhi rangatira Kingi Taurua was laid to rest today at his Ngāti Rehia Marae at Te Tii, near Kerikeri.

Hundreds were at the tangi for a man who was one of the annual Waitangi Treaty celebrations' most enduring faces.

Kingi Taurua at the arrival of politicians and members of the public to Te Tii marae in 2015. Photo / John Stone

Speakers told stories of a man who wore many hats - first as Ngāpuhi, then as a New Zealander.

Taurua, 80, was spoken of as a family man, soldier, Māori adviser to Government ministers, broadcaster and fierce defender of te reo.

His journey home from Auckland to Te Tii took five days, his body lying in state at Waitangi, Oromāhoe, and finally the wharenui at Te Tii.

Kingi Taurua arrives for the last time at Te Tii. Photo / Michael Cunningham

His casket was also carried to Hiruharama Hou Marae on his way to the urupā on the hill above the tiny settlement.