An incident at Edgecumbe College where a student wrote a threatening message on a whiteboard was being taken "very seriously", the school says.

The school cancelled its full assembly yesterday and police and the Ministry of Education were involved.

Parents, who did not want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post the incident had frightened some students, who did not want to go to school today.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post police were made aware of the incident on Monday after a threatening message was written by a student on a whiteboard at the college.

She would not confirm what the threatening message was.

A teacher was present when it was written and asked for the message to be rubbed out, but a photograph of the message was taken and posted to social media before it was removed, the police spokeswoman said.

"The student who wrote the message has been spoken to by police, who will not be taking the matter any further. Police take any threat of violence seriously, and will make inquiries, and investigate as appropriate."

A joint statement issued on Edgecumbe College's Facebook page yesterday from board chairwoman Lyndal Kennedy and principal Louw Olivier said the school was working with police.

"You may be aware of a post on social media made today by one of our students.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are working closely with police as student safety is our utmost concern.

"As a result of this, Tuesday's full assembly is cancelled. The day will follow a normal timetable with students expected to be in their whanau ako class at 8.30am."

The statement invited any parent with concerns to contact the school.

In response to written questions from the Rotorua Daily Post, Kennedy wouldn't confirm what would happen to the students involved.

But she said: "The school acted as fast as we could as soon as we got the information. We have been in consultation with the Ministry of Education closely and also the police. We are happy with the response from both."

In response to the school's Facebook post, a woman has posted: "That's bloody scary. What the hell is wrong with kids. Haven't they seen what happens in America."

Another said: "Not really a joke hope that girl gets punished", while another said: "Lil girls thinking it's funny or just a joke ... those are our kids in there! Not so funny now".

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said

all students deserved to feel safe at school.

"We take incidents threats of violence very seriously and most schools have clear policies and procedures in place to manage this type of unacceptable behaviour."

She said the ministry had offered support, advice and guidance to the principal.

"We understand how distressing an incident like this can be, not only on those directly impacted, but for all students and staff. We are supporting the school and are available to provide ongoing advice and support if the school later decides it would be helpful."