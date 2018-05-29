The entire health and disability system will be reviewed, with the district health board system coming under the spotlight.

The terms of reference for the review say the current system has a "complex mix of governance, ownership, business and accountability models and arrangements".

"This complexity can get in the way of ensuring public money is spent to invest in, and provide healthcare to the public in a coherent and smart way."

Health Minister David Clark, who announced the review today, has previously indicated he was keen for a "fresh" look at the way DHBs operate.