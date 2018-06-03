Five new dames and three knights are included among the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The full list is:
Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit
- For services to the rights of sex workers
The Honourable Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban, QSO - For services to education and the Pacific community
Emeritus Professor Charmian Jocelyn O'Connor, CBE, JP - For services to education and chemistry
Julie Bethridge Topp, MNZM - For services to entertainment
Lynda Bethridge Topp, MNZM - For services to entertainment
Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit
, ONZM, MBE - For services to Māori
The Right Honourable Simon William English - For services to the State
John Edward Rowles, OBE - For services to entertainment
Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Elizabeth Margaret Bang, MNZM, JP - For services to health, women and the community
Kristine Robyn Bartlett - For services to equal pay advocacy
Richard Andrew Griffin - For services to broadcasting and the media industry
Kenneth Nigel Hampton, OBE, QC - For services to the law
William Bryce Johnson - For services to conservation and the environment
Amanda Margaret Meredith Oakley - For services to dermatology
Faye Patricia Sumner - For services to the medical technology sector
Barry Charles Thomas - For services to tourism and business
Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Fiona Kathryn Allan - For services to Paralympic sport
Kathleen Marie Baker - For services to lifesaving and swimming
Professor Spencer Wynyard Beasley - For services to paediatrics
Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell - For services to music
Geoffrey Scott Blanks - For services to comedy
Christine Barney Arihia Brears - For services to Māori and health
Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan - For services to music and Māori performing arts
Matutaera Te Nana Clendon - For services to Māori
Roger Lindsey Donaldson - For services to film
Fiaoo Faamausili - For services to rugby
Tracey Anne Fear - For services to netball
Dallas Fisher - For services to business, philanthropy and sport
Gillian Margaret Gemming - For services to hockey
Briar Grace-Smith - For services to theatre, film and television
Jacqueline Grant, MNZM - For services to the community
Rodger Phillip George Haines, QC - For services to refugee and human rights law
Kirsten Louise Hellier - For services to sport, particularly athletics
Dr Gordon Phillip Hosking - For services to conservation
Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde - For services to media technology, television and film
Richard James Jeffery - For services to governance and the community
Robert James Kerridge, MNZM, KStJ, JP - For services to animal welfare and governance
Annabel Rose Langbein - For services as a food writer
Emeritus Professor Helen May Leach - For services to culinary anthropology
Peter John Lorimer - For services to the State
Professor Robert Matthew Love - For services to dentistry
Nina Catharine Nawalowalo - For services to theatre and Pacific culture
Carol Ann Ngawati - For services to sport, education and Māori
Andrew Clifton Nicholson - For services to equestrian sport
Associate Professor Michael Anthony O'Brien - For services to social policy and education
Larry George Parr - For services to film and television
Caren Jane Rangi - For services to the Pacific community and governance
Desma Kemp Ratima, JP - For services to Māori
Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati - For services to Māori and the community
Professor Nicola Mary Shadbolt - For services to agribusiness
Roger Norman Shepherd - For services to the music industry
Graeme John Titcombe - For services to the home support sector and the community
Katrina Todd - For services to dance
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Clive Alan Akers - For services to rugby and historical research
Ian George Begbie - For services to aviation and motorsport
Marian Theresa Burns - For services to music
Kristina Cavit - For services to youth and the community
Dr Deborah Ann Challinor - For services to literature and historical research
Catherine Anne Chappell - For services to contemporary dance
Brian Eric Clarke - For services to the State
Jacqueline Emma Clarke - For services to the entertainment industry
Squadron Leader Peter Anthony Cochran - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Associate Professor Bronwen Jane Connor - For services to the treatment of neurological disorders
Dianne Eileen Daniels - For services to digital literacy education
Dr Judith Anne Davey - For services to seniors
Andrew Kerry Dellaca, JP - For services to children and sports governance
Associate Professor Janet Lynn Fanslow - For services to the research and prevention of family violence
Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner - For services to film and television
Dr Sharon Ellen Barcello Gemmell, JP - For services to Māori and education
Leanne Graham - For services to the software industry
Matthew Chadlow Hall - For services to conservation and fishing
Sheran Pauline Hancock - For services to pipe bands
Christine Merle Hartstone - For services to equestrian sport
Andrea Hewitt - For services to triathlon
Gabrielle Ann Huria - For services to Māori and governance
Margaret Eleanor Jefferies - For services to the community
Dianne Millicent Kenderdine - For services to the community and the cheese industry
Hilary Isobel King - For services to special education
Ethelwyn Lloyd - For services to administrative professional development
Sarah Jane Longbottom - For services to youth and the arts
Laura Tui Mariu - For services to rugby league
Rochelle Lisa Martin - For services to rugby and Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Dorothy Bell McCarrison - For services to counselling and restorative justice
Professor Elisabeth McDonald - For services to the law and education
Rebecca Elizabeth Mellish - For services to Māori and governance
Helen Ann Murphy - For services to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation
Samara Daisey Nicholas - For services to marine conservation and education
Grant Wallace Nisbett - For services to sports broadcasting
Keith Nixon - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
William John O'Brien - For services to victim support and the prevention of domestic violence
Christine Rewa Panapa - For services to sport and Māori
Tracy Joy Phillips - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Isabelle Paulette Nicole Poff-Pencole - For services as a translator and interpreter
Wendy Preston - For services to performing arts and youth
John Gordon Rayner - For services to kayaking
Millan Tame Ruka - For services to conservation
Katherine Julie Saville-Smith - For services to seniors and housing
Anne Elizabeth Scott - For services to quilting
Steven Sedley - For services to the Jewish community and music
Judy Ann Simpson - For services to the prevention of domestic violence
Deborah Jane Smith - For services to children and art
Lesley Stanley - For services to education and the support of children
Brian Henry Stannett - For services to wrestling
Darryl Bill Suasua - For services to rugby
The Venerable Suthep Surapong - For services to the Cambodian community
The Very Reverend Pamela Jean Tankersley - For services to the Presbyterian Church and the community
Janette Maisie Tasker, JP - For services to the community and education
Senior Constable Phillip Richard Taylor - For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Alison Mary Timms - For services to local government and the environment
Royce Gary Walls - For services to the horse racing industry
Jonathan Donald Wilkinson - For services to people with disabilities
Mary Anne Wright - For services to gymnastics
Julie Christine Wylie - For services to musical play therapy
Yikun Zhang - For services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community
HONORARY – to be honorary Members of the said Order:
Kumiko Imai Duxfield - For services to the Japanese community
Saimoni Lealea - For services to Pacific communities
Reverend Setaita Tokilupe Veikune - For services to the Pacific community
The Queen's Service Order
Leith Pirika Comer - For services to Māori, the State and local government
Dr Paul Hugh Stewart Reynolds - For services to the State
Dr Martin David Sage - For services to forensic pathology
The Queen's Service Medal
Martine Abel-Williamson - For services to people with disabilities
Heather Christine Aitken - For services to karate
Russell Kingsley Anderson - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ruth Margaret Arnison - For services to poetry and literature
Annie May Ballantine - For services to the community
Dr Mary Jean Ballantyne - For services to women's and children's health
Leslie Stephen Box - For services to the community
Alison Jean Brearley - For services to sport and education
Stewart Bull - For services to conservation and Māori
Dorothy Nola Burgess - For services to people with disabilities, particularly the blind
Virginia Chong, JP - For services to the Chinese community
Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin - For services to the Māori Wardens Association
Howard Daniel Cole - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Linda Dorothy Conning - For services to conservation
Jocelyn Cooney - For services to the community
Roger Griffith Cox - For services to science education
Peter Robert Crawford - For services to the community and sport
Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow - For services to Māori and education
Paul Frederic Gordon Dewsbery - For services to the community
Kenneth Laurie Donald - For services to marine search and rescue and the community
James Henderson Drummond - For services to swimming
Merle Fausett - For services to music
Peter Charles Goodman - For services to the community
Helen Margaret Guthrie - For services to music and horticulture
John Christopher Jackets - For services to music
Linden May Johnson - For services to the community
Richard Joseph - For services to the Lebanese community
Tafafuna'i Fa'atasi Lauese, JP - For services to the Pacific community
Reverend Perema Leasi - For services to the Pacific community
Avis Annabel Leeson - For services to horticultural education
Carole Frances Long - For services to conservation
Hughina May Mackey - For services to prisoners' support
Mary Joan Mackintosh - For services to the community
Maera Maki-Anderson - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Donald Manning - For services to sailing and people with disabilities
Hatete Joe Manukau, JP - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Errol Walter Martyn - For services to aviation history
Glen Rohan McDonald - For services to art and the community
Dr John Francis McGettigan - For services to rural health
Ruth Victoria McNamara, MStJ - For services to the community
Raymond Henry Mettrick - For services to cricket
Susan Millar - For services to conservation
Penelope May Molnar - For services to the community
Ronald Frederick Nind - For services to the community
Elizabeth Anne Noffke - For services to music
Dr Grant Leslie Norbury - For services to conservation
Marjorie Frances Orchiston - For services to music therapy and as a pianist
Dr Carolyn Rae Peters - For services to the community
Geraldine Pomeroy - For services to people with disabilities
Alison Avison Ross - For services to conservation
Paul Francis Sangster - For services to local government and the community
Rosemarie Searle - For services to the community and sport
Richard Henry Shepherd, JP - For services to Māori and the community
Allan Sheppard - For services to conservation
Glennis Sheppard - For services to conservation
Mavis Lata Singh - For services to migrants and the community
Reverend Lucky Richard Slade, JP - For services to the Samoan community
Margaret Jean Slade - For services to conservation
Stuart Victor Slade - For services to conservation
Barbara Ann Timms - For services to the community
Thanh Tran - For services to philanthropy and Asian communities
Catherine Tulloch - For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Robert Tulloch - For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Elaine Olive Dawn Utting, JP - For services to the community and netball
Beverley Doreen Van - For services to bonsai
Margaret Lyn Wade - For services to conservation
Jane Mary Williams - For services to the arts and education
Warwick Sutherland Wilson - For services to conservation
Honorary Queen's Service Medal
Bingyu Chen - For services to Chinese culture and arts
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
Captain Gabrielle Louise Gofton - For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
The New Zealand Bravery Decoration
Michael Scott Riley - For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
The New Zealand Bravery Medal
Police Officer S - For an act of bravery