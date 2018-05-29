Housing Minister Phil Twyford is standing by his comments that Aucklanders who don't want to live near affordable housing should move out of town.

Twyford made the comments at a business breakfast in West Auckland last Friday, Stuff reported.

"If you don't want to have affordable housing or quality density housing in your neighbourhood, you go and live in Pokeno or Dairy Flat," he said.

Today Twyford said there needed to be a serious debate about affordable housing and doing density better.

"If we don't, our kids will never ever be able to afford to live in our country's biggest city. We need to encourage more affordable housing and high-quality intensification right across the city because that's the only way we're going to solve the housing crisis."

That included Auckland's more leafy suburbs, he said.

Residents of upmarket Epsom recently raised concerns about social housing in their area, backed by Act leader and Epsom MP David Seymour who penned a letter warning social housing could bring mentally ill tenants.