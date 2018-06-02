Six famous Kiwis named Trevor, 15 baby names that might be okay in Australia but not in New Zealand, five sadnesses in the life of Kiri Te Kanawa and eight myths about the land of the long white cloud that just won't die.

This is some of the dinner party fodder found in Sorted: A Curious Kiwi Book of Lists, released this month and written by Rosemary Hepozden, who also penned The Daily Male: A Kiwi Bloke's Book of Days, and Instant Kiwi: New Zealand in a Nutshell.

Guest-list writers include golfer Lydia Ko on the world's best golf courses, Newstalk ZB host Leighton Smith on why the Mad Butcher is a national treasure and Diane Foreman on how women should get ahead in business.

The Herald on Sunday chose some of the quirkiest lists:

9 best names from Gloriavale

Women work on the schedule for a concert at Gloriavale. Photo / TVNZ

Dove Love

Fervent Stedfast

Harmony Helpful

Hopeful Christian

Paradise Courage

Prayer Darling

Promise Overcomer

Purity Valor

Trusty Disciple

6 Kiwis who hold Guinness World Records

The largest collection of zebra-related items.

Among Wendy Jarnet's 508 items are a plastic wind-up zebra that bobs its head, spins its tail and jumps up and down. The record was official in 2014.

Most whole sausages eaten in one minute

Stefan Paladin ingested eight (each measuring 10cm x 2cm) in 60 seconds in 2001.

Fastest time to send a prescribed text message while blindfolded

In 2007, Elliot Nicholls took only 45.09 seconds to text: "The razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality they

seldom attack a human."

Most tattoos of the same cartoon character

On Lee Weir's left arm are 41 tattoos of Homer Simpson, including Homer as a doughnut. He made the record in 2014.

Lee Weir shows off his Homer Simpson tattoos. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Most Rubik's Cubes solved while running a marathon

Blair Williamson solved the puzzle 254 times while completing the Christchurch International Marathon in 2017.

The fastest time to open 100 mussels

In 2016, Angela Fredericks took 1m 55.28s to complete the challenge, beating her own record set the previous year.

5 niche dating sites where Kiwis look for love

singlesover60.co.nz

haveafling.co.nz

academicsingles.co.nz

welovedates.com/nz/alternative-dating

mysugar.co.nz

8 bits of relationship advice that haven't aged well

From

Playdate

, the country's first music, art, fashion and lifestyle magazine, which was published between 1960 and 1972.

Playdate magazine covers . Photo / Supplied

Boys might whistle and stare because they know it worries you. If you completely ignore them, they may stop. But really it isn't so terrible – you ought to feel flattered – they're not doing any harm.

You must help yourself all you can in order to find a boyfriend. First of all, do you

always look clean and neat, your hair nicely done, your clothes in good order? Always look your best, and be friendly and cheerful.

Next time he gets in a temper and then asks to be forgiven, do not forgive him too easily – let him wait a while. Maybe a fright will make him more careful.

All you should do towards getting married is to concentrate on growing up sensibly.

If you're working, try to save money; if you sew or knit, you could make things for your box.

It wouldn't hurt at all to tell your friends beforehand that your Dad didn't like smoking and would they please refrain. They won't laugh at you – they'll respect you for wanting to abide by your parents' wishes.

There's nothing silly about remembering a friend on a birthday. If the friend likes

reading, a book is suitable – or a handkerchief – or ballpoint pen – or, if he has a particular hobby, something useful regarding it.

Ask at your public library about books on sex education. (If you're too shy to ask,

telephone and ask for the name of books and then just look at them yourself on the shelves – or do exactly the same in a bookstore.)

If you would only stop taking every boy so seriously, you'd be much happier. Just because you went out with another boy didn't mean you had to tell your boyfriend you were through. There's room in teenagers' hearts for several boys at once and going steady is just asking for trouble.

The 8 best Kiwi shop names

Merchant of Venison

Christchurch-based seller of South Island venison

Starchi & Starchi

Drycleaners in Auckland's Highland Park shopping centre

Tequila Mockingbird

Now-closed tapas restaurant in Christchurch

Piston Cranky Motors

Christchurch mechanic

Alley Barbers

Hairdressers in Porirua

The Carpenter's Daughter

Plus-size fashion outlet in Auckland and Timar

Caroline Marr, owner of The Carpenter's Daughter clothing chain. Photo / Natalie Slade

The Stray Possum Lodge

On Great Barrier Island

Khyber Spice Invader

Auckland Indian spice and grocery supplier

8 town slogans best forgotten

Dannevirke ... Take a liking to a Viking

Gore ... World capital of brown trout fishing

Matamata ... The town that's racing ahead

Naseby ... 2000ft above worry level

Porirua ... P-Town

Te Puke ... Stop and taste Te Puke

The Hutt Valley ... Right up my Hutt Valley

Tuatapere ... New Zealand's sausage capital

The Clifden Suspension Bridge over the Waiau River at Tuatapere in Southland. Photo / NZPA

8 gigs that weren't worth the money

Lou Reed, Wellington 1975

The concert was called off at 9pm with the promoter explaining that Reed had a "very, very personal problem that should never have damn-well happened".

The Pogues, Auckland 1988

Lead singer Shane MacGowan appeared on stage with a bottle of wine and, as he continued to swig his way through it, delivered a predictably incomprehensible

performance.

Oasis, Wellington 1998

Liam Gallagher stormed off stage to leave brother Noel to sing a set, before returning and doing little more than repeat a rambling stream of expletives.

Eric Clapton, Napier 2007

A recovered alcoholic, the singer was less than impressed that the event's organisers were promoting a special Mission Concert wine to celebrate his appearance. He was in a foul mood and the crowd booed him at the end.

Eric Clapton performing at the Mission Concert, Mission Estate Winery. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Usher, Auckland 2011

His obsession with the beauty of his taut abs became tedious, and his fooling around on stage with a "randomly selected" female from the audience was just plain obnoxious.

Usher performs at the Vector Arena in Auckland, 2011. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Nicki Minaj, Auckland 2012

The artist was on stage for only 90 minutes and she spent much of that time strolling about with her microphone by her side, as the audience listened to her recorded voice.

Nicki Minaj performing at Vector Arena in 2012. Photo / Neville Marriner

Jimmy Barnes, Lower Hutt, 2013

When he didn't sing what they wanted to hear, many disgruntled fans gave up and

went home, well before Barnes got around to performing his hits, very late in the show.

Foo Fighters, Christchurch 2015

Time-consuming bag and body searches at the venue gates meant that 6000 concertgoers were still outside when the band took to the stage.

5 Kiwi companies that foreign buyers paid big bikkies for

Sistema (plastic kitchen containers)

Bought by Newell Brands in 2016 for $660m.

Brendan Lindsay, former managing director of plastic container manufacturing company Sistema. Photo / Greg Bowker

42 Below (vodka)

Bought by Bacardi in 2006 for $138m.

Wildfire (social media marketer)

Bought by Google in 2012 for $487m.

Charlie's (juices)

Bought by Asahi in 2011 for $129m.

Ezibuy (clothing)

Bought by Woolworths in 2013 for $350m.

8 animals Kiwis loved

Paddles

The ginger and white cat owned by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, which interrupted the congratulatory phone call from US President Donald Trump by entering their lounge and meowing loudly.

Paddles the cat with Jacinda Ardern outside their Pt Chevalier home on the day after Election Day. Photo / Twitter

Opo

The bottlenose dolphin delighted beachgoers at Hokianga Harbour in the 1950s, allowing children to ride on his back.

Opo the dolphin cradled by a local school teacher at Opononi. The image was splashed across newspapers around the globe in 1956. Photo / Eric Lee Johnson

Henry

The tuatara had been eschewing sex for decades when, in 2008, he became a father at age 111.

Henry the Tuatara at the Southland Museum, Invercargill. Photo / NZPA

Old Blue

In 1976, she was the last remaining fertile female black robin in the Chatham Islands.

Shrek

This sheep evaded capture for six years. When he was eventually caught by musterer Ann

Scanlan in 2004, the 27kg fleece he had grown was shorn under the bemused gaze of a worldwide TV audience.

Shrek the Sheep in full coat. Photo / Supplied

Jimmy

The orangutan arrived at Wellington Zoo in 1960, having been rescued from Australia where he had been carted around pubs in an old pram to publicise Wirth's Circus. He was addicted to both booze and cigarettes.

Happy Feet

This Antarctic emperor penguin became stranded on the Kapiti Coast in

June 2011, about 4000km from home. He had ingested sand and twigs and

required several operations to clear his stomach.

Happy Feet receives a salt-water shower from vet Dr Lisa Argilla. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The cost of 3 red-carpet occasions

Prince William with Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge wave farewell during a walk about in Civic Square in Wellington. Photo / AFP

Charles and Camilla in 2015: $1.4 million

Prince William and Kate with Prince George in 2014: $1.03 million

Prince Harry in 2015: $426,

The couple arriving in the country with Prince George. Photo / Mark Mitchell

8 dishes from the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival that are unlikely to feature at your next dinner party

Huhu grubs

Duck heads

Crocodile bites

Fish eyes

Scorpions

Pork blood casserole

Worms

Deep-fried pig's ears

David Smith samples some wild Pukeko breast meat at a Hokitika Wild Foods Festival. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

​



The 10 most frequently stolen cars

Honda Torneo

Mazda Familia

Subaru Impreza

Mitsubishi Libero

Honda Torneo is New Zealand's most stolen car. Photo / supplied

Nissan Safari

Honda Integra

Subaru Forester

Nissan Stagea

Mazda Atenza

Mazda Premacy

12 Kiwi collectibles that prove decluttering is a waste of money

Malcolm Grover of Auckland's Country Antiques lists a few bits and pieces that have taken breathtaking leaps in value over the past two decades:

Edmonds Cook Book. Photo / Supplied

Edmonds Cookbook, 1962 edition: 1997: $15, 2017: $43

Feltex pictorial rug of the Auckland Harbour Bridge: 1997: $50, 2017: $750

1kg of clear kauri gum: 1997: $25, 2017: $1000

Green McAlpine Crown Lynn jug: 1997: $45, 2017: $285

Large Crown Lynn swan: 1997: $29, 2017: $345

Ernest Shufflebotham large ribbed vase by Crown Lynn: 1997: $300, 2017: $865

Wharetana bookends: 1997: $800, 2017: $3500

Cup and saucer from an Air New Zealand dinner set: 1997: $35, 2017: $250

Big Tree petrol enamel sign: 1997: $475, 2017: $2000+

Silver Fern tobacco tin: 1997: $15, 2017: $40

Large Fun Ho! truck: 1997: $45, 2017: $225

Auckland bus blind: 1997: $0, 2017:$450

7 entertainment events that are undeniably Kiwi

Pat Herbert with her entries in the World of Wearable Art Awards. Photo / Christine McKay

Golden Shears

Hokitika Wildfoods Festival

Running of the Sheep

Bluff Oyster Festival

No. 8 Wire National Art Award

Cadbury Jaffa Race

World of Wearable Art

7 songs to prepare for a Kiwi karaoke night

Why Does Love Do This to Me.

The Exponents (1992)

Loyal. Dave Dobbyn (1998)

Poi E. Patea Māori Club (1984)

April Sun in Cuba. Dragon (1977)

Don't Dream It's Over. Crowded House (1986)

Cheryl Moana Marie. John Rowles (1970)

Sway. Bic Runga (1997)

12 aspects of Kiwi life that astound overseas visitors

Petrol is astronomically expensive.

There isn't any rail link from Auckland Airport to the CBD.

The ethnic mix of Auckland's population.

Local calls are free from a landline.

Not many homes have central heating.

It's easy to open a bank account and get services like electricity connected.

"Bring a plate" doesn't mean bring a plate.

If you're invited for tea, you're likely to be presented with a full meal.

Most people can't speak Māori, even though free classes are available.

Tipping is not compulsory.

"Typical Kiwi food" is just as likely to be Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Indian ...

You can get excellent coffee everywhere.

13 All Blacks who have behaved badly

Zac Guildford, 2011

Walked naked and bleeding into a Rarotonga bar while on a bender and assaulted two men.

All Black Zac Guildford back in Auckland after Rarotonga. The player was left disgraced after an alcohol-fuelled incident in the Cook Islands. Photo / Sarah Ivery

Piri Weepu, 2008

Arrested for banging on a shop window in Courtenay Place, Wellington – apparently trying to attract somebody's attention.

Jerome Kaino, 2008

After being involved in a nose-to-tail car crash, he was discovered to have twice the

breath alcohol limit.

Ma'a Nonu, 2007

Received a diversion for a second time for breaching Wellington's liquor ban.

Doug Howlett, 2007

Found trampolining on two cars outside the Hilton Hotel at Heathrow Airport after

the World Cup quarter-final loss to France.

Former All Black winger Doug Howlett issued a video apology in the wake of his arrest by police outside a London hotel. Photo / supplied

Ali Williams, 2007

Sent home from South Africa while on tour with the Blues for disciplinary reasons,

which included late-night drinking.

Chris Masoe, 2006

Punched a man after tripping over his foot at a Christchurch pub, following the Super 14 final. Tana Umaga attempted to restore order by hitting Masoe with a handbag.

The Roxy handbag Tana Umaga used in the Chris Masoe incident. Photo / supplied

Andrew Hore, 2005

Convicted and fined $2500 after shooting a protected fur seal on the Otago coast.

Marc Ellis, 2005

Pleaded guilty to possession of the drug ecstasy.

Ma'a Nonu, 2004

Charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest after a scuffle outside a Wellington bar.

Mils Muliaina, 2002

Found urinating in the vicinity of other patrons in a bar in Parnell.

Tana Umaga, 2000

Caught on tape getting drunk and abusive during a night out with teammates in Christchurch.

Norm Hewitt, 1999

Smashed through a glass door of a house in Queenstown at 3am and passed out.

Sorted: A Curious Kiwi Book of Lists by Rosemary Hepozden is released on June 11 and can be purchased for $24.99 from nz.newhollandpublishers.com