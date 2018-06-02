Six famous Kiwis named Trevor, 15 baby names that might be okay in Australia but not in New Zealand, five sadnesses in the life of Kiri Te Kanawa and eight myths about the land of the long white cloud that just won't die.
This is some of the dinner party fodder found in Sorted: A Curious Kiwi Book of Lists, released this month and written by Rosemary Hepozden, who also penned The Daily Male: A Kiwi Bloke's Book of Days, and Instant Kiwi: New Zealand in a Nutshell.
Guest-list writers include golfer Lydia Ko on the world's best golf courses, Newstalk ZB host Leighton Smith on why the Mad Butcher is a national treasure and Diane Foreman on how women should get ahead in business.
The Herald on Sunday chose some of the quirkiest lists:
9 best names from Gloriavale
Dove Love
Fervent Stedfast
Harmony Helpful
Hopeful Christian
Paradise Courage
Prayer Darling
Promise Overcomer
Purity Valor
Trusty Disciple
6 Kiwis who hold Guinness World Records
The largest collection of zebra-related items.
Among Wendy Jarnet's 508 items are a plastic wind-up zebra that bobs its head, spins its tail and jumps up and down. The record was official in 2014.
Most whole sausages eaten in one minute
Stefan Paladin ingested eight (each measuring 10cm x 2cm) in 60 seconds in 2001.
Fastest time to send a prescribed text message while blindfolded
In 2007, Elliot Nicholls took only 45.09 seconds to text: "The razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality they
seldom attack a human."
Most tattoos of the same cartoon character
On Lee Weir's left arm are 41 tattoos of Homer Simpson, including Homer as a doughnut. He made the record in 2014.
Most Rubik's Cubes solved while running a marathon
Blair Williamson solved the puzzle 254 times while completing the Christchurch International Marathon in 2017.
The fastest time to open 100 mussels
In 2016, Angela Fredericks took 1m 55.28s to complete the challenge, beating her own record set the previous year.
5 niche dating sites where Kiwis look for love
singlesover60.co.nz
haveafling.co.nz
academicsingles.co.nz
welovedates.com/nz/alternative-dating
mysugar.co.nz
8 bits of relationship advice that haven't aged well
From
Playdate
, the country's first music, art, fashion and lifestyle magazine, which was published between 1960 and 1972.
Boys might whistle and stare because they know it worries you. If you completely ignore them, they may stop. But really it isn't so terrible – you ought to feel flattered – they're not doing any harm.
You must help yourself all you can in order to find a boyfriend. First of all, do you
always look clean and neat, your hair nicely done, your clothes in good order? Always look your best, and be friendly and cheerful.
Next time he gets in a temper and then asks to be forgiven, do not forgive him too easily – let him wait a while. Maybe a fright will make him more careful.
All you should do towards getting married is to concentrate on growing up sensibly.
If you're working, try to save money; if you sew or knit, you could make things for your box.
It wouldn't hurt at all to tell your friends beforehand that your Dad didn't like smoking and would they please refrain. They won't laugh at you – they'll respect you for wanting to abide by your parents' wishes.
There's nothing silly about remembering a friend on a birthday. If the friend likes
reading, a book is suitable – or a handkerchief – or ballpoint pen – or, if he has a particular hobby, something useful regarding it.
Ask at your public library about books on sex education. (If you're too shy to ask,
telephone and ask for the name of books and then just look at them yourself on the shelves – or do exactly the same in a bookstore.)
If you would only stop taking every boy so seriously, you'd be much happier. Just because you went out with another boy didn't mean you had to tell your boyfriend you were through. There's room in teenagers' hearts for several boys at once and going steady is just asking for trouble.
The 8 best Kiwi shop names
Merchant of Venison
Christchurch-based seller of South Island venison
Starchi & Starchi
Drycleaners in Auckland's Highland Park shopping centre
Tequila Mockingbird
Now-closed tapas restaurant in Christchurch
Piston Cranky Motors
Christchurch mechanic
Alley Barbers
Hairdressers in Porirua
The Carpenter's Daughter
Plus-size fashion outlet in Auckland and Timar
The Stray Possum Lodge
On Great Barrier Island
Khyber Spice Invader
Auckland Indian spice and grocery supplier
8 town slogans best forgotten
Dannevirke ... Take a liking to a Viking
Gore ... World capital of brown trout fishing
Matamata ... The town that's racing ahead
Naseby ... 2000ft above worry level
Porirua ... P-Town
Te Puke ... Stop and taste Te Puke
The Hutt Valley ... Right up my Hutt Valley
Tuatapere ... New Zealand's sausage capital
8 gigs that weren't worth the money
Lou Reed, Wellington 1975
The concert was called off at 9pm with the promoter explaining that Reed had a "very, very personal problem that should never have damn-well happened".
The Pogues, Auckland 1988
Lead singer Shane MacGowan appeared on stage with a bottle of wine and, as he continued to swig his way through it, delivered a predictably incomprehensible
performance.
Oasis, Wellington 1998
Liam Gallagher stormed off stage to leave brother Noel to sing a set, before returning and doing little more than repeat a rambling stream of expletives.
Eric Clapton, Napier 2007
A recovered alcoholic, the singer was less than impressed that the event's organisers were promoting a special Mission Concert wine to celebrate his appearance. He was in a foul mood and the crowd booed him at the end.
Usher, Auckland 2011
His obsession with the beauty of his taut abs became tedious, and his fooling around on stage with a "randomly selected" female from the audience was just plain obnoxious.
Nicki Minaj, Auckland 2012
The artist was on stage for only 90 minutes and she spent much of that time strolling about with her microphone by her side, as the audience listened to her recorded voice.
Jimmy Barnes, Lower Hutt, 2013
When he didn't sing what they wanted to hear, many disgruntled fans gave up and
went home, well before Barnes got around to performing his hits, very late in the show.
Foo Fighters, Christchurch 2015
Time-consuming bag and body searches at the venue gates meant that 6000 concertgoers were still outside when the band took to the stage.
5 Kiwi companies that foreign buyers paid big bikkies for
Sistema (plastic kitchen containers)
Bought by Newell Brands in 2016 for $660m.
42 Below (vodka)
Bought by Bacardi in 2006 for $138m.
Wildfire (social media marketer)
Bought by Google in 2012 for $487m.
Charlie's (juices)
Bought by Asahi in 2011 for $129m.
Ezibuy (clothing)
Bought by Woolworths in 2013 for $350m.
8 animals Kiwis loved
Paddles
The ginger and white cat owned by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, which interrupted the congratulatory phone call from US President Donald Trump by entering their lounge and meowing loudly.
Opo
The bottlenose dolphin delighted beachgoers at Hokianga Harbour in the 1950s, allowing children to ride on his back.
Henry
The tuatara had been eschewing sex for decades when, in 2008, he became a father at age 111.
Old Blue
In 1976, she was the last remaining fertile female black robin in the Chatham Islands.
Shrek
This sheep evaded capture for six years. When he was eventually caught by musterer Ann
Scanlan in 2004, the 27kg fleece he had grown was shorn under the bemused gaze of a worldwide TV audience.
Jimmy
The orangutan arrived at Wellington Zoo in 1960, having been rescued from Australia where he had been carted around pubs in an old pram to publicise Wirth's Circus. He was addicted to both booze and cigarettes.
Happy Feet
This Antarctic emperor penguin became stranded on the Kapiti Coast in
June 2011, about 4000km from home. He had ingested sand and twigs and
required several operations to clear his stomach.
The cost of 3 red-carpet occasions
Charles and Camilla in 2015: $1.4 million
Prince William and Kate with Prince George in 2014: $1.03 million
Prince Harry in 2015: $426,
8 dishes from the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival that are unlikely to feature at your next dinner party
Huhu grubs
Duck heads
Crocodile bites
Fish eyes
Scorpions
Pork blood casserole
Worms
Deep-fried pig's ears
The 10 most frequently stolen cars
Honda Torneo
Mazda Familia
Subaru Impreza
Mitsubishi Libero
Nissan Safari
Honda Integra
Subaru Forester
Nissan Stagea
Mazda Atenza
Mazda Premacy
12 Kiwi collectibles that prove decluttering is a waste of money
Malcolm Grover of Auckland's Country Antiques lists a few bits and pieces that have taken breathtaking leaps in value over the past two decades:
Edmonds Cookbook, 1962 edition: 1997: $15, 2017: $43
Feltex pictorial rug of the Auckland Harbour Bridge: 1997: $50, 2017: $750
1kg of clear kauri gum: 1997: $25, 2017: $1000
Green McAlpine Crown Lynn jug: 1997: $45, 2017: $285
Large Crown Lynn swan: 1997: $29, 2017: $345
Ernest Shufflebotham large ribbed vase by Crown Lynn: 1997: $300, 2017: $865
Wharetana bookends: 1997: $800, 2017: $3500
Cup and saucer from an Air New Zealand dinner set: 1997: $35, 2017: $250
Big Tree petrol enamel sign: 1997: $475, 2017: $2000+
Silver Fern tobacco tin: 1997: $15, 2017: $40
Large Fun Ho! truck: 1997: $45, 2017: $225
Auckland bus blind: 1997: $0, 2017:$450
7 entertainment events that are undeniably Kiwi
Golden Shears
Hokitika Wildfoods Festival
Running of the Sheep
Bluff Oyster Festival
No. 8 Wire National Art Award
Cadbury Jaffa Race
World of Wearable Art
7 songs to prepare for a Kiwi karaoke night
Why Does Love Do This to Me.
The Exponents (1992)
Loyal. Dave Dobbyn (1998)
Poi E. Patea Māori Club (1984)
April Sun in Cuba. Dragon (1977)
Don't Dream It's Over. Crowded House (1986)
Cheryl Moana Marie. John Rowles (1970)
Sway. Bic Runga (1997)
12 aspects of Kiwi life that astound overseas visitors
Petrol is astronomically expensive.
There isn't any rail link from Auckland Airport to the CBD.
The ethnic mix of Auckland's population.
Local calls are free from a landline.
Not many homes have central heating.
It's easy to open a bank account and get services like electricity connected.
"Bring a plate" doesn't mean bring a plate.
If you're invited for tea, you're likely to be presented with a full meal.
Most people can't speak Māori, even though free classes are available.
Tipping is not compulsory.
"Typical Kiwi food" is just as likely to be Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Indian ...
You can get excellent coffee everywhere.
13 All Blacks who have behaved badly
Zac Guildford, 2011
Walked naked and bleeding into a Rarotonga bar while on a bender and assaulted two men.
Piri Weepu, 2008
Arrested for banging on a shop window in Courtenay Place, Wellington – apparently trying to attract somebody's attention.
Jerome Kaino, 2008
After being involved in a nose-to-tail car crash, he was discovered to have twice the
breath alcohol limit.
Ma'a Nonu, 2007
Received a diversion for a second time for breaching Wellington's liquor ban.
Doug Howlett, 2007
Found trampolining on two cars outside the Hilton Hotel at Heathrow Airport after
the World Cup quarter-final loss to France.
Ali Williams, 2007
Sent home from South Africa while on tour with the Blues for disciplinary reasons,
which included late-night drinking.
Chris Masoe, 2006
Punched a man after tripping over his foot at a Christchurch pub, following the Super 14 final. Tana Umaga attempted to restore order by hitting Masoe with a handbag.
Andrew Hore, 2005
Convicted and fined $2500 after shooting a protected fur seal on the Otago coast.
Marc Ellis, 2005
Pleaded guilty to possession of the drug ecstasy.
Ma'a Nonu, 2004
Charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest after a scuffle outside a Wellington bar.
Mils Muliaina, 2002
Found urinating in the vicinity of other patrons in a bar in Parnell.
Tana Umaga, 2000
Caught on tape getting drunk and abusive during a night out with teammates in Christchurch.
Norm Hewitt, 1999
Smashed through a glass door of a house in Queenstown at 3am and passed out.
