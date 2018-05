The Rotorua Work and Income office on Pukuatua St has reopened after a phone threat caused a lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called to the scene at 11am after staff were threatened over the phone.

The Rotorua Work and Income building was in lockdown this morning. Photo/Stephen Parker

She said the office had followed normal procedures and gone into voluntary lockdown.

Police cordoned off the office.

It has since reopened and police have now left the scene.