A suspicious package has caused a bomb scare at NZ Post's Auckland Airport depot on Lawrence Stevens Drive.

Police were called to the New Zealand Post Mail Centre at around 10.40am after a report that a suspicious package was identified by staff.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon has been put in place around the property, however it is not affecting the road," a police spokesman said.

No further information is available at this time, he added.

An NZ Post spokesman said all staff have been safely evacuated.

Emergency services were at the depot.