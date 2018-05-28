An Auckland detective battling incurable breast cancer may now be able to access life-lengthening drugs - thanks to more than $80,000 in donations from the public.

As her fight for funds continues she has thanked the people who have helped so far, saying she is overwhelmed, humbled and inspired.

As of this morning $80,012.20 had been donated to Detective Sarah Cato to help her fund treatment for metastatic cancer.

The amount was donated in just five days after the Herald shared Cato's fight for the crucial treatment.

"I just want to thank the public, you are all heroes in my mind and I promise I'll fight this and you've made it possible," Cato said today.

"I will forever be indebted to you.

"My family thanks your family."

The 35-year-old mum of one was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

She underwent a mastectomy but a scan then revealed that the cancer had spread throughout her body and was metastatic, or incurable.

Since her diagnosis Cato has been through a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and radiation and has been taking Herceptin to slow further cancer growth.

She was effectively given just five years to live - but is determined to beat the odds and have as much time as possible with her 10-year-old daughter, Emma, and wife, Keely.

Cato is also passionate about fighting crime and helping victims, and said there was much more she wanted to do in her career.

Last week the Herald revealed Cato wanted to try the drug Perjeta, which when used in conjunction with Herceptin has been shown to reduce the risk of metastatic cancer worsening.

Pharmac fully funds the drug but only for patients who have not been previously treated with Herceptin or chemotherapy.

Cato now needs $130,000 - at least - so she can get Perjeta.

The money will cover the initial course of the drug, at a cost of about $70,000, and ongoing infusions that cost up to $5000 each month.



Since Thursday the donations have poured in - including three $10,000 deposits in 24 hours - and Cato can now fund the Perjeta treatment.

Cato said she felt "very humbled" by the response.

"I feel completely overwhelmed by the support I've received," she told the Herald.

"I can't believe how generous the community has been.

"This support means that it's a real possibility for me to receive this treatment which in turn means that I have a chance at fighting back and living longer for my daughter and my community."

Cato said she would start the treatment only when she was confident she could make all of the ongoing payments.

"I'm well on the way to that," she said.

"I'm working with my oncologist to see when we are able to start the ball rolling."

She said she had also been contacted by other cancer patients, which had humbled her.



"I've had loads of phone calls from people in my position who have been inspired by my story and it's helping them fight in their battle," she said.

"I know we live in a wonderful world when we can all work to the common cause."



The fundraising will continue to ensure she can pay for the ongoing infusions and associated treatment costs.

Her colleagues at the Waitemata District Police are organising a fundraising evening with a silent auction which many Kiwis have offered to donate items, service or help to.



A comedy night will also be held in early July.

Comedian Urzila Carlson offered to host the evening to help Cato reach her fundraising goal.

Carlson is herself a cancer survivor.

She was just 20 when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer and since 2015 the mother, wife and presenter has been sharing her story as an ambassador for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

Carlson will be joined at Cato's fundraiser event by other comedians including Tarun Mohanbhai and Brendhan Lovegrove.

Details of the event will be published in the Herald once confirmed.







