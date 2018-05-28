A Black Power associate has been convicted of rioting; the first time in 35 years the judge has seen the charge come before the court.

On Monday, in the High Court at Rotorua, Tutemaungaroa Kees Dixon pleaded guilty to a charge of taking part in a riot, in that there were six or more members of a group of people using violence to alarm people in the neighbourhood.

The charge related to a January 17 incident during a funeral procession for Mongrel Mob member Tahu Kingi.

More than 100 cars, many carrying Mob members, travelled from Kawerau to the crematorium in Whakatane during the procession.

Dixon's counsel Erin Reilly called for a pre-sentence report including details of whether he was eligible for a home detention sentence.

Justice Timothy Brewer said the judge in charge of sentencing would need as much help as possible.

"In the 35 years I've been involved in criminal law, this is the first time I've seen a person on the charge of rioting so I think the judge will need as much help as he or she can get through reports and assistance of counsel on what the sentence should be," he said.

Dixon had been identified by police using CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

Justice Brewer remanded Dixon on bail to reappear in June for sentencing.